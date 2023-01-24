Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,587,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 379,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of VAQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

