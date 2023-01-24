Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 5,056,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,902. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

