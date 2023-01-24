Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

