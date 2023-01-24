Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 1,162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Accretion Acquisition worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENER remained flat at $10.17 on Tuesday. 177,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

