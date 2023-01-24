Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 843,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

