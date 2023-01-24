Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,768. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.