Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

