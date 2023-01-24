Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 103,400 Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,304. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

