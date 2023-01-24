Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 2,279,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,722. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.



