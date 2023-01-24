Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,160 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIIIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 439.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 127.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

