Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Schroders Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

