Scotiabank Increases Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Shares of HERXF remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.
About Héroux-Devtek
