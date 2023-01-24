Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $162.00 at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $133.49 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,309. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

