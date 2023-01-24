SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of SPNE opened at $9.54 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,067,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 798,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

