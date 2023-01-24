Secret Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,131.54 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $4,131.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00104413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00039637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00558993 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,221.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.