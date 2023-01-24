Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.25 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $3,474.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00221996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00103954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00040427 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0060272 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,386.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.