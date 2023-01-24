Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of SRE opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

