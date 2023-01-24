Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SRE traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
