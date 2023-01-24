Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 371,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 188,666 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Semrush Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $128,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,976.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

