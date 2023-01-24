Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

ST stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 1,086,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $59.53.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

