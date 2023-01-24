Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 940 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $286.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average of $300.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

