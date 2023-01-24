Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $164,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,374 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

