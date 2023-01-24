Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $240,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

