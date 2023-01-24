Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $286,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

