Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

