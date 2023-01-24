Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Expands By 12.4%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ALLG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 63,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Allego has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $28.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allego in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
