Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Expands By 12.4%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of ALLG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 63,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Allego has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allego in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allego Company Profile

ALLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allego currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

