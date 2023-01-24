Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 12.6%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 61.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

