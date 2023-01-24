Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 9.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 204,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,137. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

