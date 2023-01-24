Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Grows By 9.2%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 51,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 8,630,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,404,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.