Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Grows By 8.8%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $10.80 on Tuesday, reaching $456.24. 65,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.09 and a 200-day moving average of $448.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $670.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

