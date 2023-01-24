Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rises By 8.9%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

