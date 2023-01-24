Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Increases By 13.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BTT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 76,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,595. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
