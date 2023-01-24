Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Increases By 13.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BTT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 76,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,595. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

