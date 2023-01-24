Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Increases By 6.0%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abteen Vaziri purchased 10,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $51,732.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $513,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.88 million, a P/E ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.