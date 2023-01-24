Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Drops By 12.3%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $150.14. 463,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

