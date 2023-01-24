Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Drops By 6.9%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,458. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.