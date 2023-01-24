Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Drops By 7.7%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 127,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -319.44%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

