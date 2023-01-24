Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expands By 5.1%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,207. The firm has a market cap of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.