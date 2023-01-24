Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Drops By 7.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,152. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 354,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

