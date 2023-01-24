Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Grows By 8.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 38,490,000 shares. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,220.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 102,804 shares of company stock worth $4,495,603 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,730. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $217.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

