Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expands By 11.1%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 28,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,647. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

