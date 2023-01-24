Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expands By 6.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,870,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

