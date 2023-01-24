Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declines By 11.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

NASDAQ CNFRL remained flat at $23.50 on Monday. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.