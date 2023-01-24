Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Increases By 9.7%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 6.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

