Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 8.9%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
