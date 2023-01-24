Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expands By 8.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.35.

ENPH traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.56 and its 200-day moving average is $278.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

