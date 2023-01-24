Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expands By 8.5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,796.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.