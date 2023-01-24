Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Declines By 9.4%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 211,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,056. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.