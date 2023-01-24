Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 9.3%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after buying an additional 192,104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,655,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 106,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 444,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,176. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.