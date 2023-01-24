Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Rises By 5.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

