Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Drops By 8.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.